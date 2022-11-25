Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.9% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after buying an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 194,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,474,612. The company has a market cap of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

