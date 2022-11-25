Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,262,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,492,000 after buying an additional 455,460 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

MO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. 38,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

