Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 65 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.75. 61,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

