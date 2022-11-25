BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $181.79

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $181.79, but opened at $176.54. BeiGene shares last traded at $178.09, with a volume of 731 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.49 and its 200-day moving average is $163.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 5.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

