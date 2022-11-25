Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.18 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $134.97 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.50 or 0.07253872 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00078216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

