Beldex One Day Volume Reaches $2.09 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $135.19 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.11 or 0.07206770 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00077647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

