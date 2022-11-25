BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

