BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.14.
BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $29.09.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
