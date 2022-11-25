Bend DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.93 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $49.93 million and approximately $257,923.20 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.01 or 0.08524636 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00479897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,859.75 or 0.29443634 BTC.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

