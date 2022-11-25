Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 88 ($1.04) to GBX 100 ($1.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

DOTD opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.10) on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 203 ($2.40). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.49. The firm has a market cap of £278.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2,330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

