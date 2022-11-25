Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92)

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €60.60 ($61.84) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -74.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of €25.10 ($25.61) and a 12 month high of €61.00 ($62.24).

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

