Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

