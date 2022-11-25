BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
BLFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
BioLife Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %
BioLife Solutions stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $921.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
