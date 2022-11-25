BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

BLFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $921.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $205,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,656.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $442,122.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $205,485.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,656.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,982 shares of company stock worth $1,236,593 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

