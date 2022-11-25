Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $2.19 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $218.61 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $113.58 or 0.00687297 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,525.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00241513 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00055986 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000716 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,239,144 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
