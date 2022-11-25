Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Trading Down 45.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 49.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $18,449.51 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001630 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.01 or 0.08524636 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00479897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,859.75 or 0.29443634 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

