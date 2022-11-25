Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Purchases 4,100 Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,800,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Singing Machine alerts:

On Thursday, November 17th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,800 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,854.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,304.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,460.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 500 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,815.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 500 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,640.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $7,924.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $5,930.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $12,640.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,900 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $11,096.00.

Singing Machine Trading Up 11.9 %

MICS stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,979. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Singing Machine

Singing Machine ( NASDAQ:MICS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Singing Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Singing Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.