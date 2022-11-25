Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 5.2% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

BX traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,488. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

