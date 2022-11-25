Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $109.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.10.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.51.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

