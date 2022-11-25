Bloom Tree Partners LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC decreased its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,061 shares during the period. 8X8 makes up 0.8% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of 8X8 worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,300,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after buying an additional 369,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 194,325 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 934,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on 8X8 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

8X8 Stock Performance

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 44,749 shares of company stock valued at $195,307 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 20,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.42. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

