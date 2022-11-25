Bloom Tree Partners LLC Has $38.28 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,675 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises approximately 9.0% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Elastic worth $38,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Elastic by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Elastic by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Elastic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Elastic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. 12,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,221. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

