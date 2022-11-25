Bloom Tree Partners LLC Sells 16,744 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 2.6% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 0.08% of CarMax worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.67. 10,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,697. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

