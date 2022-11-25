BMO Capital Markets Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $467.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $533.00 to $467.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $533.11.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $395.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $697.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,406,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.