BMO Capital Markets Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$9.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.67.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

