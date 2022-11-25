BMO Capital Markets Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$9.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.67.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Further Reading
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.