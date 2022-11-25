BNB (BNB) Price Hits $300.87 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. BNB has a market cap of $48.13 billion and approximately $992.34 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $300.87 or 0.01822602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,971,836 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
