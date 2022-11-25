Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.20

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and traded as high as $37.79. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

