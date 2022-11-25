Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Boralex Stock Performance
BRLXF opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $39.72.
Boralex Company Profile
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.
