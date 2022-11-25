Bouygues (EPA:EN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.49

Bouygues SA (EPA:EN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.49 ($30.09) and traded as high as €29.60 ($30.20). Bouygues shares last traded at €29.37 ($29.97), with a volume of 885,945 shares changing hands.
Bouygues Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €28.20 and a 200 day moving average of €29.49.
Bouygues Company Profile
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.
