Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRMK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $558.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 225,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $342,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 43,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

