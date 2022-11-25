Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Price Target at $58.71

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 292,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 69,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

