Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) PT at $45.64

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LNC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

