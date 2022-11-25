Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $92.00

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Post to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Post stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

