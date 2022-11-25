Brokerages Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price at $18.89

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SLM to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20. SLM has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177,312 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,927,000 after buying an additional 1,785,938 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after buying an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.