Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $46.61. 41,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

