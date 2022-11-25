Brooklyn FI LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brooklyn FI LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,361. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

