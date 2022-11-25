Brooklyn FI LLC Invests $356,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.86 and its 200-day moving average is $359.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

