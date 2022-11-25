Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 117,003 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,003 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,972. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72.

