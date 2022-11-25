C2X Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,771.52 (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, C2X has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. C2X has a total market capitalization of $22.61 million and approximately $4,771.52 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One C2X token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About C2X

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

