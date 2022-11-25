Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $97.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.83.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.