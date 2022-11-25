Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.19.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CZR stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $97.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.83.
Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
