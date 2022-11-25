Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Chairman Acquires $56,945.00 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.67 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

