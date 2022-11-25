Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Chairman Acquires $56,945.00 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.67 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.
Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
