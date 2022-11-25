Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading 9.1% Higher

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 31,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -17.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia; and the Princeton Cooper project consisting of 30 claims and covering an area of 2258.0827 hectares.

