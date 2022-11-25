Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,543 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,026,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.