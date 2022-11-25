Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

