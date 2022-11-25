Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

OKE opened at $65.62 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.