Capital Analysts LLC Sells 4,596 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $151.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $299.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average is $164.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,222 shares of company stock valued at $31,254,719. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.