Capital Management Associates NY Buys 1,500 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Capital Management Associates NY raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 2.2% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.21.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries Profile

NYSE GTLS traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.51. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.