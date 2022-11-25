Capital Management Associates NY Buys New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.38. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

