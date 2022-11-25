Capital Management Associates NY Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.49. 1,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,884. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $752.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

