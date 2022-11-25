Capital Management Associates NY Sells 1,531 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Management Associates NY decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,222 shares of company stock worth $31,254,719. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.43. The company had a trading volume of 133,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,092. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average is $164.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $299.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

