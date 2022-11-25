Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.15.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.58. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.