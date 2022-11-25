Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is PB Investment Partners L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

PB Investment Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Cardlytics comprises about 4.9% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PB Investment Partners L.P. owned 0.74% of Cardlytics worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDLX. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 280.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cardlytics by 249.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,745 shares of company stock valued at $46,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 5,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $74.23.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

