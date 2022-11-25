CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBFV. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.02 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

